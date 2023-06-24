DeltaFi (DELFI) Trading 2.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. DeltaFi has a total market capitalization of $86.08 million and $6,991.83 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeltaFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DeltaFi has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DeltaFi

DeltaFi was first traded on April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official website is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi.

DeltaFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

