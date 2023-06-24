DeepOnion (ONION) Trading Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $611,821.05 and approximately $0.18 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0267 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00099211 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00047101 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00030411 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014100 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003268 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,925,520 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

