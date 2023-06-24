Decred 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.20 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Decred has a market cap of $219.87 million and $1.20 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One Decred coin can currently be bought for $14.39 or 0.00046858 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00099553 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00030314 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00016196 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003259 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 405.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,279,998 coins. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official website is decred.org.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.