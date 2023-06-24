CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO Sells $8,578,420.90 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) CEO George Kurtz sold 59,465 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $8,578,420.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,567,016.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,919,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,747,422. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $205.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of -221.65, a P/E/G ratio of 89.73 and a beta of 1.02.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. On average, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,740,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after buying an additional 1,440,905 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,790,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,010,000 after buying an additional 1,304,959 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after acquiring an additional 945,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,435,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,091,000 after acquiring an additional 891,100 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Westpark Capital raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.88.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

