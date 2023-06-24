Critical Review: Optical Cable (OCC) vs. Its Peers

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) is one of 83 public companies in the “Communication Equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Optical Cable to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Optical Cable pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Optical Cable pays out 15.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Communication Equipment” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 77.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Optical Cable and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Optical Cable 5.38% 11.83% 6.45% Optical Cable Competitors -71.48% -36.72% -6.38%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Optical Cable $75.34 million -$350,000.00 8.14 Optical Cable Competitors $319.12 million $3.97 million 116.03

This table compares Optical Cable and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Optical Cable’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Optical Cable. Optical Cable is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Optical Cable and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Optical Cable 0 0 0 0 N/A Optical Cable Competitors 87 711 1453 16 2.62

As a group, “Communication Equipment” companies have a potential upside of 86.08%. Given Optical Cable’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Optical Cable has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Optical Cable has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Optical Cable’s competitors have a beta of 0.88, indicating that their average stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.8% of Optical Cable shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of shares of all “Communication Equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of Optical Cable shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.6% of shares of all “Communication Equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Optical Cable competitors beat Optical Cable on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Optical Cable

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions. Its fiber optic connectivity products include fiber optic wall mounts, cabinet mount and rack mount enclosures, pre-terminated fiber optic enclosures, fiber optic connectors, splice trays, fiber optic jumpers, plug and play cassette modules, pre-terminated fiber optic cable assemblies, adapters, and accessories; and copper connectivity products comprising category compliant patch panels, jacks, plugs, patch cords, faceplates, surface mounted boxes, distribution and multi-media boxes, copper rack mount and wall mount enclosures, cable assemblies, cable organizers, and other wiring products for equipment rooms, telecommunications closets, data centers, and workstation applications. In addition, it offers network, data storage, and telecommunications management systems, such as data cabinets, wall mount enclosures, horizontal and vertical cable management systems, and open frame relay racks for enterprise and residential use; and datacom wiring products, including various enclosures, and modules and modular outlets for single dwelling and multiple dwelling residential uses. Further, the company provides specialty fiber optic connectors and connectivity components, copper datacom connectors, and related systems and solutions for military, other harsh environment, and special applications. It sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturers, value-added resellers, and end-users. Optical Cable Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia.

