Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) PT Raised to GBX 346

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 334 ($4.27) to GBX 346 ($4.43) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 79.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.13) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group raised Crest Nicholson to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 210 ($2.69) to GBX 245 ($3.13) in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 210 ($2.69) to GBX 180 ($2.30) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 250.86 ($3.21).

CRST opened at GBX 192.80 ($2.47) on Thursday. Crest Nicholson has a 12-month low of GBX 170.50 ($2.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 285.40 ($3.65). The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 246.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 238.55. The company has a market capitalization of £495.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 550.86, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.91.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

