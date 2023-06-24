Credit Suisse Group Increases Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Price Target to GBX 4,280

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 3,650 ($46.71) to GBX 4,280 ($54.77) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SEPJF has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,650 ($46.71) to GBX 4,250 ($54.38) in a report on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Spectris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,100 ($39.67) to GBX 3,300 ($42.23) in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Get Spectris alerts:

Spectris Trading Down 7.9 %

Shares of SEPJF opened at $43.54 on Tuesday. Spectris has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $50.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.43.

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, development, and supply of measuring instruments and controls. It operates through the following segments: The Malvern Panalytical platform, The HBK platform, The Omega platform, and The Industrial Solutions Division. The Malvern Panalytical platform provides products and services that enable customers to determine structure, composition, and quantity and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production or during the manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.