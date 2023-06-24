Credit Suisse Group Boosts NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Price Target to GBX 6,500

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 6,150 ($78.69) to GBX 6,500 ($83.17) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

NXGPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NEXT from GBX 6,100 ($78.06) to GBX 6,400 ($81.89) in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale cut NEXT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America upgraded NEXT from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NEXT in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NEXT from GBX 6,500 ($83.17) to GBX 7,000 ($89.57) in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NEXT has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6,835.71.

NEXT Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NXGPF opened at $84.10 on Tuesday. NEXT has a 1 year low of $78.60 and a 1 year high of $84.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.51.

NEXT Company Profile

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

