Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CAO Sells $13,511.68 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total value of $13,511.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 135,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,039.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ying Christina Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Ying Christina Liu sold 3,496 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $100,754.72.

Confluent Stock Down 3.9 %

Confluent stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,058,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,102,752. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.11 and its 200 day moving average is $24.76. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $37.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $174.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.12 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 56.31% and a negative net margin of 77.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth about $92,207,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,471 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,700 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth about $44,837,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,476,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,668 shares in the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Confluent from $24.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Confluent in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Confluent from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

