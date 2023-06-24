Compound (COMP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $12.46 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Over the last week, Compound has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. One Compound token can currently be bought for approximately $30.28 or 0.00099211 BTC on exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $231.87 million and $12.46 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00047101 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00030411 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014100 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003268 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 401.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,658,075 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,657,281.87463965 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 29.85974293 USD and is down -2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 356 active market(s) with $13,450,377.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

