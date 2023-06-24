Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, CL King reduced their price target on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International Price Performance

Shares of CMP traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.47. 745,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,211. Compass Minerals International has a 52-week low of $28.89 and a 52-week high of $47.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.47. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.51 and a beta of 1.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.99). Compass Minerals International had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $411.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Compass Minerals International will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMP. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth about $590,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,456,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Minerals International

(Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.