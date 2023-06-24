Comparing Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) & Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF)

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) and Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Copper Mountain Mining and Seabridge Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Copper Mountain Mining 7.31% -8.02% -3.71% Seabridge Gold N/A -1.35% -0.93%

Risk & Volatility

Copper Mountain Mining has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seabridge Gold has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Copper Mountain Mining $231.89 million 1.76 $24.58 million $0.09 21.16 Seabridge Gold N/A N/A -$5.69 million ($0.09) -133.89

This table compares Copper Mountain Mining and Seabridge Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Copper Mountain Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Seabridge Gold. Seabridge Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Copper Mountain Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.3% of Seabridge Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Seabridge Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Copper Mountain Mining and Seabridge Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Copper Mountain Mining 0 3 3 0 2.50 Seabridge Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Copper Mountain Mining currently has a consensus price target of $2.64, suggesting a potential upside of 38.66%. Seabridge Gold has a consensus price target of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 397.93%. Given Seabridge Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Seabridge Gold is more favorable than Copper Mountain Mining.

Summary

Copper Mountain Mining beats Seabridge Gold on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Copper Mountain Mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle, and Cameron Copper Projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc. and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc. in June 2002. Seabridge Gold Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

