Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Cinedigm Stock Down 9.1 %

Shares of CIDM opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $392.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 2.05. Cinedigm has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIDM. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cinedigm during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cinedigm by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,968,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 303,665 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Cinedigm during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Cinedigm during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinedigm in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Cinedigm Company Profile

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.

