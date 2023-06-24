Centrifuge (CFG) Trading 48.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000865 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Centrifuge has traded 48.7% higher against the US dollar. Centrifuge has a market cap of $15.89 million and approximately $920,937.17 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.21571175 USD and is up 7.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $785,775.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

