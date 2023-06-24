Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Price Target Raised to C$9.50

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CGAU. TD Securities raised shares of Centerra Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Centerra Gold from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Centerra Gold from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.64.

NYSE CGAU opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.14. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $7.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.16). Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $226.53 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 29th were issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGAU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Centerra Gold by 4.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,492,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 70,260 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $575,000. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $3,773,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $12,918,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Centerra Gold by 34.9% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 161,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 41,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

