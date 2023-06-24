CannabisCoin (CANN) Price Up 16.8% Over Last 7 Days

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. CannabisCoin has a market cap of $449,374.45 and approximately $4.94 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CannabisCoin has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CannabisCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,626.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.00295677 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.13 or 0.00620805 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00012756 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.72 or 0.00501916 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00062299 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003269 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CannabisCoin (CRYPTO:CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CannabisCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CannabisCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.