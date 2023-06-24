Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of Calibre Mining Corp (CVE:CXB – Get Rating) dropped 4.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. Approximately 22,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 32,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CXB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cormark lifted their target price on Calibre Mining from C$1.70 to C$1.95 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Calibre Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$26.00 million and a P/E ratio of -11.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.94.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

