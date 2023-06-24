Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics (LCDX) & Its Competitors Critical Comparison

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:LCDX – Get Rating) is one of 143 public companies in the “Medical Devices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
34.1% of shares of all “Medical Devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of shares of all “Medical Devices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics
|N/A
|N/A
|0.00
|Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics Competitors
|$1.04 billion
|$107.92 million
|114.66
Profitability
This table compares Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics Competitors
|-91.04%
|-48.45%
|-17.03%
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics Competitors
|250
|1054
|1491
|50
|2.47
As a group, “Medical Devices” companies have a potential upside of 56.49%. Given Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Summary
Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics rivals beat Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics on 5 of the 8 factors compared.
About Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics
Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc., a medical technologies company, designs, develops, and markets imaging solutions that shows tissue at the cellular level in the United States. The company provides VivaScope 1500, a reflectance confocal imaging system that enables clinicians and researchers to capture confocal images that depict cellular structures of living tissue; and VivaScope 3000, a hand-held in vivo reflectance confocal microscope for skin imaging. It also offers VivaScan software to schedule patients for examinations, perform imaging examinations on one or more lesions during a visit, review, and report on images obtained during an examination, as well as VivaNet, a digital telepathology system. The company was formerly known as Lucid, Inc. and changed its name to Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc. in August 2012. Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.
