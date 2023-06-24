Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Price Target Cut to $103.00

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Loop Capital from $111.00 to $103.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CBT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cabot from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cabot from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cabot from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.25.

CBT stock opened at $63.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.33.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Cabot had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cabot will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 27.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,696,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $359,908,000 after buying an additional 1,004,962 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $474,186,000 after buying an additional 686,769 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 237.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,284,000 after purchasing an additional 422,273 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,120,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,701,000 after purchasing an additional 374,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 11.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,273,000 after purchasing an additional 353,154 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

