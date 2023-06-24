BNB Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $508.67 Million (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 23rd. BNB has a total market capitalization of $38.37 billion and $508.67 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $246.17 or 0.00800896 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BNB has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,852,428 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

