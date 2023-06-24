BITCOIN ADDITIONAL One Day Trading Volume Reaches $461,822.07 (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Over the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $30,624.01 or 0.99991284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $380.31 million and $461,822.07 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

