Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) Shares Down 0.3%

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRBMF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.47 and last traded at $1.47. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

Big Rock Brewery Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37.

Get Big Rock Brewery alerts:

Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.73 million for the quarter. Big Rock Brewery had a negative return on equity of 22.40% and a negative net margin of 14.99%.

Big Rock Brewery Company Profile

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company offers a selection of beer, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, White Peaks, and Cottage Springs brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Big Rock Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Rock Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.