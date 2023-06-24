Biconomy (BICO) Hits Market Cap of $150.03 Million

Biconomy (BICO) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Biconomy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000858 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Biconomy has traded up 19% against the US dollar. Biconomy has a total market capitalization of $150.03 million and approximately $4.39 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Biconomy Token Profile

Biconomy’s genesis date was December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 568,968,921 tokens. The official website for Biconomy is biconomy.io. Biconomy’s official message board is medium.com/biconomy. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Biconomy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to improve the user experience of decentralized applications (DApps) by reducing the complexity and cost associated with transactions on web3 products. Biconomy offers an infrastructure that allows protocols to onboard users without paying gas fees, users can pay gas in an ERC-20 token of their choice, avoid blockchain complexities like a change of network, and transactions are confirmed much faster. Biconomy uses meta transactions to achieve these goals, enabling users to submit transactions with zero gas and having a third party pay for the transaction fees. This approach can reduce gas costs by up to 40%.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biconomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Biconomy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Biconomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

