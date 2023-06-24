Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stephens from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 49.93% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Avid Bioservices Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $13.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Avid Bioservices has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $21.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.84.

Avid Bioservices ( NASDAQ:CDMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 82.78% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $39.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

In other Avid Bioservices news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $447,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,119 shares in the company, valued at $718,531.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $447,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,119 shares in the company, valued at $718,531.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $92,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,413.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,875 shares of company stock worth $1,213,950. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Avid Bioservices by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

