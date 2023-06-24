Ardor (ARDR) Trading Up 24.4% Over Last 7 Days

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0739 or 0.00000240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ardor has traded up 24.4% against the US dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $73.82 million and approximately $12.07 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00043495 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00030460 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00014237 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.