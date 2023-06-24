Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) PT Lowered to $57.00

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Arcellx from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Arcellx from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Arcellx from $35.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Arcellx from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcellx has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.23.

Arcellx Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACLX opened at $33.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.66. Arcellx has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $48.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($3.10). The business had revenue of $17.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcellx will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Sr One Capital Management, Llc sold 1,012,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $45,587,613.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,658,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,661,687.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Heery sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,492 shares in the company, valued at $472,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,021,060 shares of company stock worth $89,533,319 in the last three months. 5.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arcellx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Arcellx by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arcellx by 5.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Arcellx by 219.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arcellx by 11.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Arcellx by 11.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter.

Arcellx Company Profile

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

