American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI) Shares Down 0.7%

American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $45.92 and last traded at $45.92. Approximately 28 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $46.25.
American Customer Satisfaction ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.07. The company has a market cap of $71.17 million, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.00.
Institutional Trading of American Customer Satisfaction ETF
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Customer Satisfaction ETF stock. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.
American Customer Satisfaction ETF Company Profile
The American Customer Satisfaction ETF (ACSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large-cap companies assigned with the highest customer satisfaction scores. Holdings are weighted equally within each industry. ACSI was launched on Nov 1, 2016 and is managed by Exponential ETFs.
