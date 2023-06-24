Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MO. Citigroup reduced their price target on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.42. The stock had a trading volume of 8,810,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,932,527. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The firm has a market cap of $77.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.41 and its 200-day moving average is $45.75.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $363,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,900,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 849,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,897,000 after acquiring an additional 78,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 258,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 38,880 shares during the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

