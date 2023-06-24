ABCMETA (META) Trading Up 10% This Week

ABCMETA (META) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $2.77 million and $553.67 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 10% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004542 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017024 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00020120 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00013990 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,745.09 or 1.00025434 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002513 USD and is down -1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $93.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

