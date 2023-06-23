Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Director Padraic L. Spence Sells 31,749 Shares

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) Director Padraic L. Spence sold 31,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total value of $148,902.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,001,802 shares in the company, valued at $9,388,451.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Zevia PBC Stock Performance
Shares of ZVIA opened at $4.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.95. Zevia PBC has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.48.
Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $43.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.80 million. Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 29.90%. On average, analysts predict that Zevia PBC will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.
Zevia PBC Company Profile
Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.
