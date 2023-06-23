Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Director Padraic L. Spence Sells 31,749 Shares

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) Director Padraic L. Spence sold 31,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total value of $148,902.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,001,802 shares in the company, valued at $9,388,451.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Zevia PBC Stock Performance

Shares of ZVIA opened at $4.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.95. Zevia PBC has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.48.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $43.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.80 million. Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 29.90%. On average, analysts predict that Zevia PBC will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zevia PBC by 23.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 17,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zevia PBC by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 533,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zevia PBC by 92.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 76,174 shares during the period. 44.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

