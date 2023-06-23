Zacks Research Weighs in on Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 21st. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now anticipates that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Bausch Health Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BHC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Bausch Health Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

Shares of BHC opened at $7.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.95. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $10.23.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.23). Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 381.67% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 22.9% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at about $15,148,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified Products, and Bausch + Lomb.

