Zacks Research Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) – Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for FTI Consulting in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.91. The consensus estimate for FTI Consulting’s current full-year earnings is $7.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FTI Consulting’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $806.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.44 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on FTI Consulting from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

FCN opened at $193.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 0.28. FTI Consulting has a 52 week low of $140.09 and a 52 week high of $205.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the first quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 42.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

