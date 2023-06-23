Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now anticipates that the company will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.77. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is $6.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.73 EPS.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.88). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $126.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.89.

NYSE AAP opened at $67.97 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $63.56 and a 1-year high of $212.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.96.

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 175.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,370,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,719,000 after purchasing an additional 874,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 28.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,340,000 after purchasing an additional 754,027 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,170,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,585,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 466.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 581,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,748,000 after purchasing an additional 479,116 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Douglas A. Pertz purchased 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.02 per share, with a total value of $302,041.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,102.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas A. Pertz acquired 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.02 per share, with a total value of $302,041.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,102.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.90 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,463 shares of company stock valued at $359,924 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.86%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.