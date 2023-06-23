yearn.finance Trading Up 13.1% Over Last Week (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. yearn.finance has a market capitalization of $212.31 million and approximately $21.61 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar. One yearn.finance token can now be purchased for approximately $6,431.31 or 0.20835397 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

yearn.finance Token Profile

yearn.finance was first traded on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,012 tokens. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi.

yearn.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yearn.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

