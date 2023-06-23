Yarbrough Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 11,434 Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WOLF. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Wolfspeed by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gregg A. Lowe acquired 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $250,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,111,838.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 10,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $502,307.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,993.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregg A. Lowe acquired 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $250,373.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,111,838.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

WOLF stock traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.90. 362,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,694,728. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $125.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -35.12 and a beta of 1.51.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.54 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WOLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Wolfspeed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Wolfspeed from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.83.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

