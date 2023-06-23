Yarbrough Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 56.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DigitalOcean stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.02. 247,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.20. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $53.88.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 65.61% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $165.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 21,499 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $731,610.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,696 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,034.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DigitalOcean news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 21,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $731,610.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,696 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,034.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $219,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 159,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,661.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,493 shares of company stock worth $1,549,214 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.08.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

