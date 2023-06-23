Yarbrough Capital LLC Purchases 2,175 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 964.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.61.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $620,969.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,312.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,046 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.31. 147,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,360. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $232.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.12.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $526.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

