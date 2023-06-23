Yarbrough Capital LLC Makes New $681,000 Investment in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,662,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,760,000 after buying an additional 59,967 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,335,000 after buying an additional 56,075 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,249,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,432,000 after buying an additional 24,415 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,160,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,110,000 after buying an additional 132,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 902,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,744,000 after purchasing an additional 105,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.20.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

AMN stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.99. 59,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,284. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.15 and a 52 week high of $129.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.34.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.13. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total transaction of $109,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,536.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total transaction of $109,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,536.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $129,441.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,720.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $748,654 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Featured Articles

