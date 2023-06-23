Yarbrough Capital LLC Makes New $347,000 Investment in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 28,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Catalent from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. William Blair downgraded Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Catalent from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Catalent from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $72,097.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $72,097.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Catalent stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.81. 378,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,762,130. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 201.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.18. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.45 and a 12-month high of $115.33.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

