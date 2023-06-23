Yarbrough Capital LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Portillo’s in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Portillo’s in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Portillo’s in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Portillo’s by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Portillo’s by 461.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTLO traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.19. 79,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,923. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Portillo’s Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $28.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.75, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 2.00.

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $156.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.58 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PTLO. Guggenheim upgraded Portillo’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Portillo’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Portillo’s from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. The company also offers its products through its website.

