Yarbrough Capital LLC Has $890,000 Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Yarbrough Capital LLC grew its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 73.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

Insider Activity

Iridium Communications Trading Up 2.2 %

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 27,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $1,803,708.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,544.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 27,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $1,803,708.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,544.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 8,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $536,595.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,601 shares in the company, valued at $5,386,482.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

IRDM traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.74. 135,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,191. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $68.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 464.57 and a beta of 1.08.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $205.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.03%.

About Iridium Communications

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.