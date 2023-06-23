Yarbrough Capital LLC Buys Shares of 12,203 Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 54.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revance Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $102,912.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,966.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $102,912.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,966.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carey Oconnor Kolaja sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,682.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,745 shares of company stock valued at $5,371,961 over the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RVNC traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.13. 279,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,256. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.84. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $37.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $49.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.21 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,091.00% and a negative net margin of 224.65%. Revance Therapeutics’s revenue was up 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RVNC shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.55.

Revance Therapeutics Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Further Reading

