Yarbrough Capital LLC Acquires 3,597 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Yarbrough Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,866 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 28,193 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,732 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 18,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $2.74 on Friday, reaching $98.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,755,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,235,727. The stock has a market cap of $112.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $74.87 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.61.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

