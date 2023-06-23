Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Price Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Wrapped TRON has a market cap of $7.45 billion and approximately $1.68 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0733 or 0.00000238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Wrapped TRON Coin Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.07267017 USD and is down -0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $1,495,824.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

