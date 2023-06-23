Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Trading Up 9.2% This Week

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be bought for $0.0600 or 0.00000196 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a total market cap of $70.00 million and $130,339.85 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,085,640,315 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,088,427,941 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.05900781 USD and is up 3.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $126,726.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Everscale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

