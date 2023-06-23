WNS (NYSE:WNS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $68.52

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $68.52 and last traded at $69.12, with a volume of 11174 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on WNS from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on WNS from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on WNS from $97.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on WNS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.78.

WNS Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.04 and a 200-day moving average of $83.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WNS

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.96 million. WNS had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 11.22%. Equities analysts predict that WNS will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of WNS by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WNS by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WNS by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WNS by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of WNS by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

