WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $45.87

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.87 and traded as high as $47.90. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $47.88, with a volume of 189,587 shares.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.88.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Connor Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,737,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 80,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 38,578 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,628,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

