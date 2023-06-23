WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.47

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.47 and last traded at $50.47, with a volume of 2512950 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.45.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.34.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 3,221.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 432,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,764,000 after purchasing an additional 419,401 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Heirloom Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,100,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $474,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,509,000.

The WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury floating-rate securities. USFR was launched on Feb 4, 2014 and is managed by WisdomTree.

