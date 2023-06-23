Wirtual Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $100.23 Million (WIRTUAL)

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Wirtual has a total market cap of $100.23 million and $689.42 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wirtual token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wirtual has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Wirtual Profile

Wirtual launched on September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Wirtual is wirtual.co. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wirtual is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined.

Buying and Selling Wirtual

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wirtual directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wirtual should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wirtual using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

