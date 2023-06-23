Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $900.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.15 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.67%. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.13 EPS.

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

WGO stock opened at $60.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $47.80 and a 12 month high of $70.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.36.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Winnebago Industries

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

In related news, SVP Christopher David West sold 7,210 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $408,158.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,931.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

See Also

